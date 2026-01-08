Former Auburn defensive lineman Malik Blocton has committed to LSU via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Blocton spent two seasons at Auburn and has two years of eligibility remaining.

In the 2025 campaign, Blocton played in all 12 of Auburn’s games and made eight starts. He recorded 18 tackles and a fumble recovery. He was also credited with half a sack.

As a true freshman in 2024, Blocton made 12 appearances and started twice. He notched 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Blocton played high school football at Pike Road (AL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 439 overall player and No. 41 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to LSU, Blocton was the No. 17 defensive lineman in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Former Clemson defensive lineman Stephiylan Green also committed to LSU this month, via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

LSU is entering a new era after hiring Lane Kiffin to be its head coach in November. Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million deal with LSU. The 50-year-old HC has high hopes for his tenure at LSU.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. “… I know that we have—with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players—that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU is the fifth program where Kiffin has been the head coach. He guided Ole Miss to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance this season, but the Rebels’ administration didn’t allow Kiffin to coach the team in the postseason after he accepted LSU’s offer.

Now, Kiffin will look to lead the Tigers to similar success. LSU hasn’t been to the CFP since 2019, when Ed Oregon led the program to a national title.

