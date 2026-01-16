Baylor redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Sean Thompkins has flipped his commitment from North Carolina to LSU on Friday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Friday is the final day of the NCAA Transfer Portal‘s two-week window, which opened Jan. 2nd and closes at midnight.

The flip comes after the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Thompkins visited Baton Rouge on Thursdsay, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong and The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon. Thompkins originally committed to the Tar Heels and second-year UNC head coach Bill Belichick on Jan. 6. He’ll have two more seasons of collegiate eligibility with the Tigers.

Thompkins’ flip is a nice coup for new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, and a strong finish to the two-week transfer window for the ex-Ole Miss coach, who has been particularly active with 27 new portal additions. That includes five-star transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt (formerly of Arizona State), the No. 1 overall player in the portal in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Kiffin also landed former USC freshman QB Husan Longstreet, a four-star transfer and the No. 7 quarterback in the class, former Kansas State receiver Jayce Brown and former Tennessee EDGE Jordan Ross to give the Tigers four Top-50 transfers in this year’s class. Thompkins is LSU’s fifth transfer offensive lineman commit, joining former Nicholls State IOL Ja’Mard Jones, former Tennessee IOL William Satterwhite, former North Carolina Central IOL Ja’Quan Sprinkle, and former Kentucky OT Darrin Strey.

Thompkins originally signed with Baylor as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Newton, Ga., where he was rated as the No. 61 interior offensive lineman in class and the No. 661 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, the a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Thompkins appeared in 10 games, including the Bears’ final five games at left tackle, and logged 460 total snaps.

