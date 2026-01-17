Former Baylor WR Mason Dossett has signed with LSU out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Dossett entered the portal on Jan. 14.

Dossett was a redshirt freshman for the Bears in 2025. He caught one pass for 11 yards this past season, which came on Sept. 13 against Samford. In 2024, Dossett utilized his redshirt and did not see any game action.

Before college, Dossett was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 153 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, as well as the 155th-rated player from the state of Texas.

He is the sixth wide receiver to commit to Lane Kiffin’s Tigers through the NCAA transfer portal. He joins Roman Mothershed, Winston Watkins Jr., Tyree Holloway, Josh Jackson and Malik Elzy ahead of the 2026 season.

Overall, he’s the 36th player to commit to Kiffin this portal cycle. That’s more than the 32 players that have entered the portal from the 2025 LSU roster.

LSU currently has the No. 8 overall transfer portal class as of this report, according to the 2026 On3 Team Transfer Portal Rankings. The crown jewel of that class is QB Sam Leavitt, so won’t have a shortage of wide receivers to throw to next season.

Leavitt is the No. 1 QB as well as the No. 1 overall player in the On3 transfer portal rankings and was looked at as one of college football’s top returning quarterbacks in 2025. In 2024, he led Arizona State to a Big 12 Championship and subsequent College Football Playoff appearance. That season, he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Now, he’ll be the face of an LSU team that heads into the 2026 season with a chip on their shoulder. Looking to regain its reputation as a national college football power under first year coach Lane Kiffin, Leavitt will be the main piece to that effort.

