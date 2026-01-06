Boise State transfer defensive back Ty Benefield has committed to LSU, On3 has learned. He just finished up his junior season with the Broncos, where he amassed 105 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Benefield played high school football at Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1376 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, former Old Dominion wide receiver Tre Brown committed to the LSU Tigers on Monday, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Brown is a former JUCO player and continues to make his journey up the college football ladder. He will compete in the SEC next season in what projects to be a top offense under Kiffin.

Brown played in and started all 13 games this past season for Old Dominion. Nobody on the roster produced more than him, going for 762 yards and four touchdowns on 38 catches. A 20.1 yards per reception was the most in the Sun Belt and No. 7 at the national level.

Old Dominion’s official roster bio for Brown listed him as a redshirt sophomore for the 2025 season. Two seasons of eligibility remaining as a result. Brown will come to Baton Rouge as a potential multi-year player.

We saw Brown surpass 100 yards in a single game on two occasions. The first came against James Madison, by far his best performance of the season against a College Football Playoff team. Brown caught four passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Fast forward a few weeks, and Troy saw the wide receiver secure five balls and 112 yards.

Those types of numbers make it easy to see why LSU was interested in Brown. Kiffin has been able to take transfer portal wide receivers and turn them into something special in the past. Brown has an opportunity to be the latest.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.