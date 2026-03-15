Lane Kiffin has been soaking in the local culture around Baton Rouge and around the state of Louisiana since taking the LSU football job. From appearing at fellow Tigers sporting events to Mardi Gras, he’s now getting to experience the local hip hop scene.

Of course, one of the biggest names in Louisiana rap is Boosie — a Baton Rouge native and noted LSU Tigers fan. During one of his concerts in his hometown, Boosie brought Kiffin on stage — cap backward — where he joined the stage with the hip hop star before greeting the fans.

Boosie brought out Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge 🐯🔥 pic.twitter.com/Km5zTxg6ZJ — ًWave Checkers (@wavecheckers) March 15, 2026

Fans in the comments were quick to poke fun at the Tigers head coach for his attire, which seemed incredibly tame compared to Boosie — iced out around his neck and wrists with a LSU Tigers cap and a personalized LSU baseball jersey to match.

Still, it’s a cool moment to see the new head coach of one of the SEC’s most historic programs continue to make an effort to involve himself in the local community. Of course, he’s a fan favorite around town given his reputation, though he hasn’t coached a game for the Tigers yet. That’ll happen this fall.

He does appear to have pieced together a winning roster, on paper at least. As it stands, 58 new faces in total will enter the LSU program from those two classes. This group will look to help lead the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff.

Kiffin was able to do just that with last season’s Ole Miss team. The Rebels made a run to the national semifinal before falling to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl, though Kiffin wasn’t able to coach the program after signing on as LSU’s next head coach.

After the breakup, everyone will have their eyes on Kiffin’s return to Oxford during Week 3 on Sept. 19. However, there’s a long way to go until the season opener in Death Valley vs. Clemson on Sept. 5.