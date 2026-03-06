When Brian Kelly was fired at LSU in the fall of 2025, he was owed over $50 million of a buyout in his contract. But the Tigers did all they could to lessen that buyout or even get out of it altogether.

LSU claimed that Kelly had not been formally terminated by the school and believed that gave it grounds to fire Kelly for cause and not pay his buyout. Kelly, of course, filed a lawsuit against LSU due to that decision. He withdrew that lawsuit in November of 2025. But on Friday, Kelly hinted at some more allegations that LSU might have tried to use against him in buyout negotiations.

While speaking with Sirius XM’s Dusty and Danny in the Morning, Kelly was asked what he is doing with his free time living in Naples, Fla. Kelly laughed about what LSU might claim he is doing with his free time, but seemed to hint at it not really being a joke.

“Well, if you ask LSU, I was playing 350 rounds of golf all through the year and drinking in my office,” Kelly claimed. “The thing they didn’t know is I have a torn rotator cuff that I suffered in the Florida game on the sideline. I got hit by an offensive and defensive lineman, and it tore my rotator cuff. So, I haven’t played much golf; I’ve been rehabbing, mostly.”

Accusations of Kelly drinking in his office and playing golf over doing his job were never publicly reported as the for cause reasoning of Kelly’s firing. Nor did Kelly specifically say that on the radio interview. But he certainly hinted at there being more to the story.

Kelly thinking of a return?

No one would blame Kelly if he decided to call it a career in coaching football. With the long list of accomplishments in his coaching career and his buyout money from LSU, Kelly could coast into retirement for the rest of his life. But he is keeping the door open on a possible return to coaching.

“I’ve got four former assistant coaches that are head football coaches in the NFL. I’ve got four Power Four assistant coaches that we’re close to. I want to get around and see their program, see how they’re doing, get a sense of where I can grow and I can be better. And so, that’s really my focus right now. And then if the right situation comes about and I’m ready, I’m certainly going to entertain that.”