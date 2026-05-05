Brian Kelly weighs in on Lane Kiffin's national championship chances at LSU

Before Brian Kelly, the previous three head coaches at LSU were able to win national championships. Kelly broke the streak, and the goal of Lane Kiffin is to get the program back on the right track. Folks in Baton Rouge are looking to once again reach the College Football Playoff heights of 2019 under Ed Orgeron. Whether or not Kiffin can get the job done is the question everyone is asking.

Even Kelly is weighing in on the conversation. He gave his thoughts on the matter, explaining the advantages Kiffin has by being at LSU.

“I think so,” Kelly said via USA TODAY Sports. “That wasn’t yes… Here’s why I would say yes. I think that they have invested in NIL for him. They have given him the opportunity. There’s a lot of good things moving in that direction. The recruiting classes are really in solid shape. And I think Lane’s a really smart football coach.

“So, I think it’s in a really good place, and I believe because there’s an investment in that NIL he’s going to be able to be Lane Kiffin and that’s important. He’s not going to take the 18-year-old kid and develop him all the way through the ranks. And that’s fine because that’s what they wanted. I think, with those things in place, he can win the national championship.”

To an extent, Kelly and Kiffin worked together on LSU’s 2026 recruiting class. It finished No. 12 per the Rivals Industry Team Rankings, good enough for sixth in the SEC.

Goals are a little bit loftier for Kiffin moving forward, though. LSU currently holds the No. 8 overall class with five commitments. All of them rank inside the top 300 per the Rivals Industry Ranking, headlined by five-star prospects Ahmad Hudson and Jaiden Bryant. More is expected, and as we all know, Kiffin loves to dip into the NCAA transfer portal.

But as usual, the most important results while at LSU are on the field. Kiffin will get his first taste of Tiger Stadium as the home head coach on Sept. 5 vs. the Clemson Tigers. Everyone in college football has Sept. 19 circles on their calendar. A return to Oxford for Kiffin in a monster showdown vs. the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kiffin is well-equipped to win those games and even more in 2026. As Kelly points out, the resources will continue for years to come, as LSU looks to get back to national championship-winning ways.