LSU and Tennessee were locked in an intense battle on Easter Sunday to decide the series, needing extra innings to determine a winner. LSU designated hitter Cade Arrambide hit a grand slam in the top of the 12th inning, seemingly getting tired of the back-and-forth affair.

In a game in which manager Jay Johnson was tossed after disagreeing with a call, tensions were high. So Arrambide decided to blow kisses at the Tennessee faithful as he rounded the bases.

CADE ARRAMBIDE GRAND SLAM 🔥🔥🔥



His 4th HR of the game. Insane. pic.twitter.com/Rhajfu024I — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 5, 2026

For a brief moment, at least, it looked like Tennessee might get out of a bases-loaded no outs jam with no further damage in the top of the 12th. The Volunteers had already given up the go-ahead run on a Steven Milam RBI single to shortstop, giving the Tigers a 7-6 lead.

Then Tennessee finally retired a batter for the first out. Up stepped the red hot Cade Arrambide.

Arrambide had already gone 4-of-5 at the plate with three home runs in the contest. So what was one more, really? He smacked the very first pitch he saw. And everyone on the diamond simply froze. They knew it was gone.

The ball caromed off the scoreboard, as Cade Arrambide and the rest of the Tigers rounded the bases to touch home. It was an 11-6 lead at that point — though Tennessee was still due up in the bottom half of the frame.

The Tigers would add two more on a fielding error in left field, making it 13-6 in the top of the 12th inning. Then another would cross on an RBI triple from Derek Curiel, making it 14-6. A Milam two-run homer tacked on two more, making it a 10-run top of the 12th inning and a 16-6 LSU lead.

Jay Johnson ejected from game

Before the most notable of the Cade Arrambide highlights, LSU skipper Jay Johnson was tossed. He was ejected in the ninth inning vs. Tennessee in the series finale on Sunday. He had a heated exchange with the home plate umpire Eric Goshay following a controversial strike three called against Arrambide by Vols pitcher Brandon Arvidson.

The pitch appeared to be low in the strike zone. However, the out was called with LSU trailing 5-4 at the time. Watch the full video here.

Johnson was tossed within a couple of seconds of getting into the umpire’s face. This didn’t stop Johnson from getting his point across, arguing for several seconds after while the umpire remained stoic.

On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.