Carius Curne accuses LSU of holding his paperwork, preventing transfer portal entry

Back in December, LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opened. However, he hasn’t been able to yet, and he’s blaming the Tigers for that.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Curne accused LSU of holding his paperwork, preventing his entry into the portal: “Holding my paper work trying to prevent me from opportunity is crazy work (two lagging face emojis),” Curne posted on X. ” I just want to ball out (two laughing face emojis).”

It’s certainly a large accusation from Curne. This past season the offensive lineman played in seven games as a true freshman for the Tigers. He started in five of them, earning starts at both right and left tackle.

Despite the fact that he was one of the more productive players for the Tigers in the trenches, Curne was limited to seven games in part due to injury. He made only one appearance during the month of October.

The lineman was hurt during LSU’s loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 25, suffering a leg injury during the fourth quarter. That came after he went a month without appearing in a game. He was later able to return against Alabama on Nov. 8.

What is clear, though, is that Carius Curne will be a highly sought-after player in the transfer portal, when he’s officially entered into college football’s version of free agency. SEC experience at offensive tackle does not come cheaply.

Prior to enrolling at LSU, Carius Curne was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 49 overall player in the nation in the 2025 class. He checked in as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and the top overall player from the state of Arkansas, hailing from Marion (AR) Marion.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

