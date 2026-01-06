Clemson transfer defensive lineman Stephiylan Green is committing to LSU, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. He just finished up his third season with the Tigers.

He tallied 25 tackles this past season. Green played high school football at Rome (Rome, GA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 108 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Former Pitt tight end Malachi Thomas committed to LSU out of the transfer portal, The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon reported. He spent two years with the Panthers.

Thomas played in all 13 games in each of the last two seasons for the Panthers. He finished 2025 with 13 catches for 192 yards, two touchdowns and 14.8 yards per catch. Thomas has 15 career catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Thomas was a three-star recruit out of Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 158 overall prospect in the state, the No. 87 tight end in the class and the No. 1,528 overall prospect in the class.

Thomas wasn’t the only offensive player to commit to LSU this week. Utah RB Raycine Guillory will also play under Lane Kiffin in 2026.

Guillory only spent one season at Utah. He made just one appearance for the Utes, recording one carry for four yards.

Raycine Guillory played high school football at Aledo (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 527 overall player and No. 45 running back in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.