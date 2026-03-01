College basketball hot seat: ESPN insider reveals where Matt McMahon stands with LSU

Matt McMahon is currently nearing the end of his fourth season as head coach of the LSU Tigers. Could it be his last?

LSU currently sits at 15-14 overall with a 3-13 record vs. the SEC. In his four seasons, McMahon has yet to lead the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament. With that being said, one ESPN insider believes that LSU’s job could open this offseason.

“Athletic director Verge Ausberry raised the temperature on Matt McMahon last month,” CBB insider Jeff Borzello wrote. “Telling the Baton Rouge Advocate he’d made it clear to McMahon that the Tigers needed to make the NCAA tournament, or he would be forced to “reevaluate.”

“After a 12-1 start to the season, the Tigers are just 2-12 in SEC play, struggling mightily with star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. sitting out most of conference play because of a foot injury. McMahon hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament in four years since arriving at LSU, and he’s just 16-52 in the SEC during that time.”

LSU would have to pay roughly $8 million to buyout the rest of his contract, which spans through the 2028-29 season. That, along with the injury issues that have hampered the Tigers season, Borzello believes this could be the ultimate reason McMahon is brought back.

At the same time, the Tigers are closing in on a fourth season in a row without making the Big Dance — something they did in three of the last four years of Will Wade’s tenure. Though, it should be noted LSU has made the NCAA Tournament nine times since the turn of the century.

While the Tigers won’t be dancing in 2026, barring a championship run in the SEC Tournament, LSU has an opportunity to finish above .500 for the second time under McMahon. Currently one game above that mark, LSU will play at least three more games with two more regular season games and at least one game in the SEC Tournament.

Up next for the Tigers is a road trip to Auburn on Tuesday. They’ll round out the regular season at home for Senior Day on March 7 against Texas A&M.