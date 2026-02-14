LSU guard Dedan Thomas is set to undergo season-ending foot surgery, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, sidelining him for Saturday’s matchup at Tennessee. The foot injury is a re-aggravation of a lingering injury that has caused him to miss eight games this season.

Thomas is the Tigers’ leading scorer this season averaging 15.3 points per game to go along with 6.5 assists. His last game against Mississippi State on Jan. 28 saw him spend 28 minutes on the court while scoring 14 points and logging four assists.

He missed the first five games of conference play with the foot injury. He was able to make his way back on the court for three games last month before the injury took him back out of the lineup.

Thomas in his first season with the Tigers after spending the first two years of his career starring at UNLV. Thomas averages 14.6 points per game throughout his career and is arguably off to the best start to a season in his career.

He’s also shooting career highs from the floor (45.8%) and from the free throw line (83.3%) while still shooting 30.2% from the 3-point line. He’s 34.6% from deep on his career.

This is the second season-ending injury that LSU’s men’s basketball program has had to endure so far this season. The Tigers already lost forward Jalen Reed to a season-ending Achilles injury back in November. He had been averaging over nine points and five rebounds per game for LSU in his short, six-game season.

Tip-off for Saturday’s game is set for 6 p.m. ET and will air live on the SEC Network. LSU enters the game with a 14-10 overall record, including a 2-9 mark vs. the Southeastern Conference.

LSU has lost its last two games coming into the matchup. Meanwhile, they’re playing inside Food City Center in Knoxville — a place where Tennessee is 12-1 overall this season. The Volunteers are 17-7 overall and have a 7-4 record against conference opponents.

The Tigers will have five games left in their regular season schedule after tonight before the SEC Tournament tips off. Unfortunately for LSU, they’ll be doing so without their most dynamic scorer on the season.