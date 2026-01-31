Dedan Thomas injury update: Status for LSU guard vs. South Carolina revealed

LSU will be without standout guard Dedan Thomas Jr. against South Carolina on Saturday, head coach Matt McMahon revealed. He was considered doubtful coming into the matchup with a foot injury.

The injury is a re-aggravation of a lingering injury that caused him to miss five games earlier this month. Thomas had played in the last three games for LSU, but it appears to have gotten to a point where he can’t suit up on Saturday.

Thomas is the Tigers’ leading scorer this season averaging 15.3 points per game to go along with 6.5 assists. Their last time out against Mississippi State saw him spend 28 minutes on the court while scoring 14 points and logging four assists.

He’s in his first season with the Tigers after spending the first two years of his career starring at UNLV. Thomas averages 14.6 points per game throughout his career and is arguably off to the best start to a season in his career.

Thomas is shooting career highs from the floor (45.8%) and from the free throw line (83.3%) while still shooting 30.2% from the 3-point line. He’s 34.6% from deep on his career.

LSU is hoping the injuries don’t begin to pile onto them, however. The Tigers already lost forward Jalen Reed to a season-ending Achilles injury back in November. He had been averaging over nine points and five rebounds per game for LSU in his short, six-game season.

Tip-off against the Gamecocks is set for 1 p.m. ET live from Columbia streaming live on SECN+. The Tigers come into Saturday’s matchup having lost its last three matchups and are 1-4 away from home this season.

Meanwhile, South Carolina heads into the matchup with an 11-10 record, including a 2-6 mark against the SEC. They are coming off a 95-48 loss to No. 19 Florida during the week.

The 47-point loss was tied for the fourth-largest margin of defeat for South Carolina in program history, and the worst loss for the Gamecocks of the 21st century. The last time the Gamecocks were beat by a margin that wide was in 1999 against Syracuse. If Florida had scored even one more point, Wednesday’s loss would have been the largest margin since World War I.