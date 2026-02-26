Devonta Lee, former LSU, Louisiana Tech WR, passes away after cancer battle

Former LSU and Louisiana Tech receiver Devonta Lee, who played high school football at Amite (La.) High alongside future NFL wideout Devonta Smith, has passed away after battling bone cancer, the schools announced Thursday afternoon. He was 26.

“The LSU Football family mourns the loss of former Tiger, Devonta Lee,” the LSU Football account posted on X/Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Devonta Lee, a former Bulldog wide receiver,” Louisiana Tech’s football program posted Thursday on X/Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a member of the Bulldog family.”

