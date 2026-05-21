Ed Orgeron contract: LSU to pay ex-head coach $100,000 for one-year deal

It was announced Wednesday night that former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be making his grand return to the program as the special assistant to recruiting and defense.

Orgeron has not coached since he was fired by LSU following the 2021 season. Across his six-year stint in Baton Rouge, ‘Coach O’ led the Tigers to a 51-20 (31-17) record and a National Championship in 2019.

Just one day after the announcement, Orgeron’s financials have been obtained by On3. The former National Championship winning coach will be making $100,000 for a one-year deal.

On top of his $100,000 salary, Orgeron will be entitled to standard benefits available for unclassified, professional employees, except for annual leave. He will also receive a courtesy vehicle or vehicle allowance.

Ed Orgeron previously said he would ‘consider’ LSU return

After Lane Kiffin’s hire, CBS Sports reported LSU would be “open” to the idea of Ed Orgeron joining the staff. He had expressed an interest in a return to coaching and, after the Tigers fired Brian Kelly last season, said he would be open to coming back to Baton Rouge under Kiffin.

“I’d consider it,” Orgeron said in October on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike. “I love LSU. I’ve still got my home in Baton Rouge. When I coached with Coach [Les] Miles, [I was] the defensive line coach. I love the Tigers and I’m getting back to coaching, for sure, I’d consider it. No doubt.”

Orgeron and Kiffin worked together at USC from 2001-04 before Orgeron left to become the head coach at Ole Miss. In 2009, he then joined Kiffin’s staff at Tennessee and followed him to USC in 2010. Following Kiffin’s infamous departure in 2013, Orgeron became the interim head coach.

Following his departure from LSU in 2021, Orgeron spent time away from coaching, though he expressed an interest in getting back in the game Now, he’s getting that opportunity – and it will, once again, be in Baton Rouge.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.