Ed Orgeron reveals advice for Lane Kiffin to succeed as LSU head coach

At long last, the world is right once again. Ed Orgeron is back with the LSU Football program as the special assistant to recruiting and defense.

Orgeron has not coached since he was fired by LSU following the 2021 season. Across his six-year stint in Baton Rouge, ‘Coach O’ led the Tigers to a 51-20 (31-17) record and a National Championship in 2019.

The lifelong LSU fan and Louisiana native joins head coach Lane Kiffin‘s staff as he heads into his first season at the helm in Baton Rouge. Kiffin made the jump to LSU after spending the past six seasons at Ole Miss. In that span, Kiffin led the Rebels to a 55-19 (32-17) record and an appearance in the 2025 College Football Playoff.

Just two days after Orgeron’s return to the program was announced, he joined Pardon My Take for its ‘Grit Week’ finale. There, ‘Coach O’ offered Kiffin some valuable advice.

“Embrace the state of Louisiana and its people. Use it as an advantage,” Orgeron said. “Recruit them. Love them. Keep them involved. When you walk down that Tiger Walk and there’s 30,000 people, your feet are going to be that high.

“But, when you walk out of that little tunnel in that little square that’s so small, and you walk out and there’s 100,000 people screaming at the top of the lungs, it’s an energy level that you’ve never felt before. Use it as your advantage for your team. Recruit them every day.”

LSU, Orgeron agreed to terms on one-year, $100,000 deal for his return

Just one day after the announcement of his return to LSU, Orgeron’s financials were obtained by On3. The former National Championship-winning coach will be making $100,000 for a one-year deal.

On top of his $100,000 salary, Orgeron will be entitled to standard benefits available for unclassified, professional employees, except for annual leave. He will also receive a courtesy vehicle or vehicle allowance.

“I’m excited to bring Coach Orgeron back to LSU,” Lane Kiffin said, via a release. “He brings us tremendous value with his ability to recruit elite players nationally, but especially the impact he can have for us recruiting the great state of Louisiana.

“Coach O understands my expectations and commitment to being a championship program. I look forward to seeing him with recruits and his intensity working with our defensive players.”

With Kiffin at the helm and Orgeron back in the saddle, LSU is seeking a return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.