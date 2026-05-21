Elite Vanderbilt LB commit Omarii Sanders sets LSU official visit

Back in November, Vanderbilt landed a key commitment from Nashville FRA four-star linebacker Omarii Sanders, an elite local prospect.

Now the No. 52 overall prospect and No. 3 LB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Sanders remains pledged to the Commodores. Others in the SEC have continued their pursuit, however.

Sanders has said all the right things about his commitment to head coach Clark Lea and Co., but he also isn’t shying away from giving other schools a look. At the beginning of May, LSU jumped in the mix with an offer.

On Thursday, Sanders revealed via social media that he’s making his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit on the weekend of June 12. He was previously scheduled to make a trip to Texas A&M that weekend.

Tennessee (June 5) also has an official on the docket, while Vandy is set to get him back down the road for his OV at the end of this month. Sanders is the crown jewel of the ‘Dores’ 2027 haul.

“I’m still committed to Vandy and love the staff,” Sanders told Rivals’ Greg Biggins earlier this year. “Coach Lea is phenomenal coach and I love the scheme fit for me. I play the star position, which is king of a hybrid between safety and linebacker and I’m excited to go through the process.”

Looking at LSU’s 2027 class

New head coach Lane Kiffin has just five commits in his 2027 class to date but the Tigers are trending for plenty others. The prospects in the boat thus far aren’t half bad, either.

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson pledged at the beginning of the month. In addition to being the No. 16 recruit and top-ranked TE in the nation, he also doubles as a top-50 basketball prospect and intends on playing both sports at the next level.

This story will be updated.