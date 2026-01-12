Elon transfer quarterback Landen Clark is committing to LSU via the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Steve Wiltfong. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Clark completed 56 percent of his passes for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns with 8 interceptions while taking 35 sacks in 12 games in 2025. He was also the team’s second-leading rusher with 614 yards and 11 touchdowns on 189 attempts.

Moreover, Clark appeared in four games in 2024, retaining his redshirt season. He attempted 1 pass, which went for an incompletion.

Clark played high school football at Radford (Radford, VA). He did not have a star-rating according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Clark was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 976 overall recruit, and the No. 58 overall quarterback available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on LSU, transfer portal

McNeese State redshirt freshman receiver Josh Jackson has committed to transfer to LSU out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He’ll have three seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Jackson is a New Orleans native who hauled in 20 receptions for 258 yards with zero touchdowns in six games with McNeese State this past season. This is Jackson’s second transfer in as many years after transferring to the Cowboys from UAB in 2024.

Jackson signed with UAB as a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of St. Augustine (New Orleans, La.), where he was the No. 25-ranked player in Louisiana. He was also the No. 120 receiver in the class and No. 782 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Jackson is the latest transfer receiver to commit to LSU, following a pledge from former Illinois transfer WR Malik Elzy earlier. Those two additions should help give the Tigers and new head coach Lane Kiffin some interesting new toys on offense.