Flau'jae Johnson injury update: LSU star limps to locker room during first half vs. Ole Miss

Flau’jae Johnson was injured late in the first quarter during No. 7 LSU‘s road trip to No. 17 Ole Miss. Johnson was attempting a crossover when her ankle buckled beneath her.

LSU athletic training staff got to her side quickly and Johnson didn’t stay down for long. She popped back up, but had a heavy limp as she was escorted to the locker room for further evaluation.

Flau'Jae turns her ankle pretty bad. Not sure we see her again tonight if it swells up. pic.twitter.com/UjivuFr7ed — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) February 20, 2026

Johnson left the game with 2:18 left in the first quarter. Played the entire game up to that point, and was setting the pace for the Tigers with nine points, two rebounds and an assist on 3-3 shooting.

She didn’t spend long in the locker room, however. Johnson was back on the bench to start the second quarter and checked back into the game with 6:59 left in the first half.

Johnson didn’t play much in the second quarter, however, after picking up a second foul shortly after checking in. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said the Johnson was good to go in the second half, per ESPN sideline reporter Jess Sims. Johnson would score her first bucket since the first quarter with 7:33 to go in the third quarter.

Thursday’s game against the Rebels serves as a tiebreaker for both teams. Both teams are 8-4 in the SEC, but the winner takes sole possession over the other for fourth place in the current SEC standings.

Notably, the top four seeds in the SEC Tournament receives a double bye into the quarterfinals. With LSU and Ole Miss 1.5 games back from the third spot — there’s little to no time for either team to catch up with South Carolina (11-1), Vanderbilt (10-3) and Texas (10-3). The loser would most likely be slotted within the 5-8 range when it comes to SEC Tournament seeding.

Fans can catch this all-important matchup live on ESPN as Johnson looks to lead LSU to a pivotal win. Looking ahead, LSU will host Missouri and No. 21 Tennessee before rounding out the regular season on the road vs. Mississippi State.