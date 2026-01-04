Former Hawaii WR Jackson Harris commits to LSU

Former Hawaii wide receiver Jackson Harris committed to LSU out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the program.

Harris began his career at Stanford in 2023, spending two years with the Cardinal. He transferred to Hawaii ahead of the 2025 campaign.

In 2025, Harris had 49 catches for 963 yards, 12 touchdowns and 19.7 yards per catch. In his career, Harris has 55 catches for 1,049 yards, 13 touchdowns and 19.1 yards per catch.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Harris was a three-star recruit out of Berkeley (Calif.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 56 overall prospect in the state, the No. 99 wide receiver in the class and the No. 675 overall prospect in the class.

“We wish him the best of luck, and we thank him for playing here,” Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang said. “That’s just how it goes.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Harris will play for new head coach Lane Kiffin at LSU, who comes from Ole Miss. Kiffin came out swinging, saying he promised a shift in the Tigers’ recruiting philosophy, particularly on offense.

“Yeah, it definitely does,” Kiffin said. “I think you have an individual plan for wherever you’re at. LSU being LSU in the state of Louisiana. You got so many great in-state players in Louisiana, like (Nick) Saban said. It has more per capita than any other state when it comes to NFL players. So to keep those guys home is a huge priority, to build through high school and add through the portal. Different than what we had to do in the state of Mississippi.”

This recruiting cycle, LSU has hauled in five of the top-seven recruits from the state of Louisiana. The national ranking for those five players were No. 1 (ATH Lamar Brown), No. 24 (DL Richard Anderson), No. 97 (OT Brysten Martinez), No. 139 (WR Jabari Mack), and No. 196 (S Aiden Hall). The talent level from the state of Louisiana is just on a different level, and Kiffin knows that.