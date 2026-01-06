Former Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown committed to LSU out of the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He spent three years with the Wildcats.

In 10 games last year, Brown had 41 catches for 712 yards, five touchdowns and 17.4 yards per catch. In three years (33 games), Brown has 115 catches for 1,972 yards, 13 touchdowns and 17.1 yards per catch.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Brown was a three-star recruit out of Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Chotawatchee Academy, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 200 overall prospect in the state, the No. 217 wide receiver in the class and the No. 1,404 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Brown is the latest wide receiver to commit to LSU and Lane Kiffin for 2026. He follows former Hawaii WR Jackson Harris.

Harris began his career at Stanford in 2023, spending two years with the Cardinal. He transferred to Hawaii ahead of the 2025 campaign.

In 2025, Harris had 49 catches for 963 yards, 12 touchdowns and 19.7 yards per catch. In his career, Harris has 55 catches for 1,049 yards, 13 touchdowns and 19.1 yards per catch.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Harris was a three-star recruit out of Berkeley (Calif.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 56 overall prospect in the state, the No. 99 wide receiver in the class and the No. 675 overall prospect in the class.

“We wish him the best of luck, and we thank him for playing here,” Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang said. “That’s just how it goes.”