Former USC, five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet signs with LSU

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Lane Kiffin and LSU have signed Husan Longstreet out of the NCAA transfer portal. This is the third quarterback the Tigers are adding to the 2026 roster. Longstreet joins headliner Sam Leavitt and Landen Clark. A complete reconstruction of what the room looked like last season.

Longstreet will make his way to Baton Rouge via Los Angeles after spending one season at USC under Lincoln Riley. He was a major recruiting win for the Trojans at the time, being viewed as the future. But when Jayden Maiava decided to return, Longstreet entered his name into the portal.

Signs began to pop up when Longstreet’s brother, Kevin, also put his name on the open market. New Mexico is where the defensive back ended up.

Longstreet played high school football at Corona (CA) Centennial, where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 21 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

“Top arm talent with arguably the strongest arm in the 2025 cycle,” Rivals’ Charles Power said in a scouting report. “Has an absolute flamethrower attached to his right arm. Owns a compact build at a shade under 6-foot-1, 195 pounds prior to his senior season. Muscled with little to no fat on his body. Has the largest hands among blue-chip quarterbacks in the cycle that measure at 11 inches. Capable of touching all areas of the field with his phenomenal arm strength. Passes have considerable velocity.

“Doesn’t have great stature when projecting him as a pocket operator and can continue improving his consistency and ability to layer his passes. Combination of elite arm talent and athleticism gives him one of the highest ceilings among 2025 quarterback prospects.”

About a year later, the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings remain high on Longstreet. He is considered a four-star prospect and the No. 20 overall player to enter this cycle. Only six quarterbacks are slotted higher than Longstreet. If you add in Leavitt, this gives LSU two elite players at the position.

As for what Longstreet produced during the 2025 season, he got out there for four games. Fifteen pass attempts came of it, completing 13 of them for 103 yards and a touchdown. Riley even let Longstreet use his legs with 11 rushing attempts for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

