There has been a tremendous amount of staff turnover around the SEC, but particularly between LSU and Ole Miss in recent weeks. That includes Frank Wilson, who has been the interim head coach for the Tigers since the firing of Brian Kelly and has since taken the running backs coach job at Ole Miss.

Wilson was hired by Ole Miss in the middle of December, during bowl prep. That was notable because LSU had hired Lane Kiffin to be its next head coach away from Ole Miss. Kiffin had publicly made it clear that he wanted to coach Ole Miss through the College Football Playoff, but wasn’t allowed to do so. It was a different situation for Wilson, though, who was allowed to coach LSU through the bowl game.

LSU would end up losing the Texas Bowl 38-35 to Houston. After the game, Wilson spoke passionately about why it mattered to him to be on the sidelines for this game.

“Very proud to get this team to the finish line,” Frank Wilson said. “And when we were in the midst of the transition, and I was asked about coaching in this game, I said to an administrator, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna finish with my boys. I’ll burn this building down if you don’t let me finish. I’m gonna finish with my boys.'”

Obviously, the Wilson and Kiffin situations are unique from one another. Wilson was an interim, and the Texas Bowl is not the College Football Playoff. Kiffin left for a rival, while Wilson may have needed to leave for a new job regardless. Still, in all of that, Wilson had that desire to finish what he started with players he loved.

“Because the love is unconditional,” Wilson said. “So, they go out and they compete today and we finished second against a quality opponent.”

Frank Wilson was in his second stint at LSU. This stint had been since 2022, with him taking on the duties of assistant head coach and running backs coach before his promotion to interim head coach. He finished that run with a record of 2-3.

Frank Wilson addresses decision to leave LSU for Ole Miss

Prior to the bowl, Frank Wilson opened up on his decision to leave LSU for Ole Miss. He also noted the role that Lane Kiffin played in that, helping for him to make it work.

“We talked about it. We talked about ways that it could work out. Coach Kiffin was absolutely awesome the entire time in wanting to try and find a way to work it out. We didn’t come to that resolution, and so there were other opportunities out there,” Wilson said.

“Pete Golding is a guy who I’ve known for many years, from the time he concluded playing college football and was a young coach at Delta State Southeastern and then Southern Miss of course. Then, I had an opportunity to hire him back at UTSA. We’ve forged an even closer bond and mutual respect professional for one another, so when the opportunity came, he extended himself to me and I thought it was a great fit for myself and my family.”