Gameday Report reveals status of LSU leading scorer Dedan Thomas vs. No. 16 Florida

LSU could have its leading scorer back for tonight’s contest against No. 16 Florida. Junior guard Dedan Thomas has been removed from the SEC-mandated gameday report, signaling he has a strong chance to suit up.

Thomas has not played for the Tigers since the Southern Miss game on Dec. 29. He is averaging 16.2 points per game this season following a transfer in from UNLV.

LSU has been somewhat coy on Dedan Thomas’ status as he works his way back into the mix, but CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein provided an update on Tuesday evening. He reported that Thomas will be evaluated in warmups, “but the anticipation is that he will be available to play tonight against Florida.”

Coach Matt McMahon last gave an update on Thomas after LSU suffered a loss to Kentucky. That was on Jan. 14. Thomas has yet to play in a conference game this season.

“I know it can come across as gamesmanship, but just so everyone’s aware of how the SEC’s availability works, if there’s a chance he could play, we’re going to list him as doubtful for now,” McMahon said. “We don’t want to put anybody as out the night before a game and then have them show up the next day and play — there are a lot of reasons for that.

“He’s gone from clearly being out to doubtful. He’s making great progress and is still day-to-day. He’s started back running and jumping. He’d give anything to be on the floor, he just can’t cut, jump, and do everything at full speed yet to allow him to get back out there. He’s making great progress, and I know he wants to play. Hopefully it’ll be sooner rather than later, but I’m not trying to duck the question, I just don’t have a timeline other than day-to-day.”

Dedan Thomas has been working his way back after reaggravating a pre-existing lower leg injury. McMahon has called him a “warrior” for how he has attacked rehab.

In addition to filling up the score sheet for the Tigers, Thomas has also been a key distributor. He is averaging 7.1 assists per game, the top mark in the SEC so far this year.

Florida and LSU are set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The game is at Florida and will be broadcast on ESPN2.