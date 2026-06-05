Report: Gonzaga transfer RHP Landon Hood commits to LSU

Gonzaga transfer pitcher Landon Hood has committed to LSU, D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported. He had 78 strikeouts across 54.1 innings this past season.

Hood was the West Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year this past season as part of a decorated campaign at Gonzaga. He had a 3-1 record and held opponents to just a .162 batting average, which is the second-best mark for a pitcher in program history. He also had a team-best 2.48 ERA across his 16 appearances, along with five saves.

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For his efforts, Hood earned second team All-West Coast Conference honors. He was also a second team midseason freshman All-American by Perfect Game.

Landon Hood was the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year in 2025 before arriving at Gonzaga. He threw 17 complete games as a senior while striking out 138 hitters and allowing just 10 walks. He also recorded a 0.98 ERA in his final season at Waddell (Az.) Canyon View.

2026 college baseball transfer portal tracker: Latest entries, commitments

LSU had an up-and-down go this past season after winning the national championship a year ago. The Tigers finished with a 30-28 overall record, including a 9-21 mark in SEC play, to miss out on the NCAA Tournament entirely. Although they took down Oklahoma in the conference tournament, they fell to Auburn in the second round to end the year.

Following the season-ending loss, LSU coach Jay Johnson shared his evaluation of the year. He went through where the Tigers “fell short,” including losses in close games and development.

“I think we were a little short in a lot of areas,” Johnson said. “And that’s, I mean, a lot of areas. I’m not talking about players. Yeah, a little bit in how we recruited, a little bit in how we developed, both the individual player and the team. We lost a lot of close games.

“And that’s been a hallmark of why we have two championships in the four years, is we’ve been able to be on the right side of those games, like a game like tonight. We just, against the best teams, we just couldn’t do it. So there’s a lot to that. And it’s my job to go to work on that, which I will.”

Since the transfer portal window opened, LSU has lost three pitchers to the open market. Right-handers Jade Noot and Mavrick Rizy both entered the portal, as did left-hander DJ Primeaux.