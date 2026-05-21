International center Brice Dessert signs with LSU

International basketball player Brice Dessert has signed with LSU, The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon reported. He received clearance from the NCAA last season.

Dessert, a native of France, played in the EuroLeague and Basketball Super League in Turkey during the 2025-26 season. He averaged 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 23 games in the BSL while also putting up 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds on average across 17 games in the EuroLeague.

During his time playing in France, Dessert was a teammate of Victor Wembanyama on multiple teams. Now, the 6-foot-11 big man is set to head to LSU as another key addition for Will Wade.

Dessert is the third international addition for Wade and the Tigers this offseason as he rebuilds the program. Center Marcio Santos is also on the way in after playing in Israel while former Italian forward Saliou Niang also committed. Niang played in the EuroLeague last season and was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 NBA Draft.

This story will be updated.