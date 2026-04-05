Jay Johnson was ejected in the ninth inning vs. Tennessee in the series finale on Sunday. He had a heated exchange with the home plate umpire Eric Goshay following a controversial strike three called against Cade Arrambide by Vols pitcher Brandon Arvidson.

The pitch appeared to be low in the strike zone. However, the out was called with LSU trailing 5-4 at the time. Watch the full video below:

THE WORST STRIKE 3 CALL EVER. PATHETIC.



JAY JOHNSON TOSSED pic.twitter.com/KOygZy0Xr2 — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 5, 2026

Johnson was tossed within a couple of seconds of getting into the umpire’s face. This didn’t stop Johnson from getting his point across, arguing for several seconds after while the umpire remained stoic.

LSU would have to play the rest of the way without their head coach. Even still, the Tigers were able to tie the game after loading the bases and bringing a runner home. The tying run sent the game to the 10th inning, giving LSU life in a big-time SEC road series.

Earlier in the matchup, Tennessee led by as many as five runs in the third inning after Blaine Brown hit a grand slam. When it seemed like The Volunteers had the game in-hand leading 5-1, LSU’s bats hit three home runs in a row to come within one run. This set up the high-stakes ninth inning, which ended in Johnson’s ejection and eventually, LSU tying the game.

The Tigers entered the game with a 22-11 record on the season including a 5-6 record vs. the SEC. They’ve split the first two games in the three-game set against the Volunteers, so Sunday was a chance to win the series and get back to .500 in conference play with a victory. For the series, the Tigers took game one 7-5 on Friday before being held to one run in a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

Looking ahead for LSU, the Tigers will face Bethune-Cookman in a midweek game on Tuesday. They’ll follow that up with a weekend series vs. Ole Miss in Oxford beginning Friday.