Jay Johnson reveals his message to LSU team after midweek loss to McNeese

No. 2 LSU entered the third week of the season a perfect 8-0, but they stumbled on Tuesday. Hosting McNeese for a midweek matchup, the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season in a 7-6 defeat.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first, LSU gave up four runs in the second and three more in the fourth. The Tigers added two in the fifth and one run in the sixth and eighth innings, but it wasn’t enough to come back.

After the game, LSU head coach Jay Johnson admitted he was a little surprised at the pressure he thought his team was feeling when they went down early. But he’s not hitting the panic button.

“I felt like they felt a lot of pressure as we were behind in the game, and I was surprised at that because we were behind opening day, behind against Indiana,” Johnson said… “In the middle of the game, I tried to shake them. Nobody’s going to come at you for losing the game.

“For me, it’s how we play. I wanted to get them back on track, and I thought that they did that and I thought they competed in the game fine. We didn’t not care about – it wasn’t we took the game lightly or anything like that.”

Johnson after defeat: ‘Losing is part of this’

LSU was far from the only top team to fall on Tuesday night. No. 1 UCLA, No. 5 Georgia Tech, No. 6 Arkansas and No. 13 Oklahoma all lost their midweek games, with the Razorbacks losing by eight runs and the Sooners falling by 12.

As many coaches like to say, sometimes losing is just part of the process. And for LSU to get where they want to again, Johnson knows his team needs to use this to get better. And he’s confident that they’ll do so.

“The message was just, we’ve done a really good job here respecting winning and what it takes to win,” said Johnson. “Part of that is losing the lessons from something like this. And then you leave this one behind and you get ready for Friday. So I’m confident we can do that.

“I think they need to know, I mean I hate to say it, but losing’s part of this. Just cause we haven’t lost a lot here in a while, it is part of this thing. That’s why winning feels good. So detach from that, focus on how we could’ve played a little bit better, how can we learn from it, use it for improvement, and that was really the message.”

LSU remains at home over the weekend, hosting Dartmouth and Northeastern from Friday through Monday. The weekend opener against Dartmouth is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch on Friday night.