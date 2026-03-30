A reunion between Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants could be on the horizon. On Monday, first-year Giants head coach John Harbaugh discussed the idea of signing Beckham as a free agent.

“You look at every option, right? And, if Odell is an option, then we’ll be looking at him, for sure,” Harbaugh said. “He and I do talk, and we do text, and we maintain a really great relationship. He’s one of my very favorite people in the world. So, it’s not like you don’t talk to guys about things like that, and certainly we have.

“We’ll just have to see where it all goes. What’s best for him? What’s best for the Giants? That’s the No. 1 thing. It is, what’s best for our team and any player? If he helps you be a better team and can make you better, then you’re going to pursue that. So, we’ll just have to see where that goes.”

Beckham played for Harbaugh on the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. In his lone campaign with the team, Beckham recorded 14 appearances and six starts. He tallied 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns. After the season, the Ravens released Beckham.

From there, Beckham signed with the Miami Dolphins. He played in just nine games for the Dolphins before ultimately being released. In October 2025, Beckham was suspended for six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He didn’t play last season.

Beckham is currently a free agent. While the former LSU standout hasn’t been shattering any records in recent years, he’s best known for his time as a New York Giant. The organization selected Beckham with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He immediately made a name for himself, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He only added to his accolades from there, reeling in three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections.

At 33 years old, Beckham likely won’t be putting up the same statistics as when he entered the league. Nonetheless, he could be a legitimate contributor for the Giants.

After all, the organization is attempting to surround young quarterback Jaxson Dart with as many weapons as possible. The Giants showed promising flashes last season, but ultimately ended the season with a 4-13 record.

In turn, the team’s front office fired head coach Brian Daboll and hired Jim Harbaugh to replace him. Harbaugh will look to return the Giants to their former heights. And, if Odell Beckham Jr. can help him achieve that goal, he’ll be happy to bring him into the fold.