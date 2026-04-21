Kentucky forward Mouhamed Dioubate has committed to LSU out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Dioubate spent the last year with the Wildcats.

Previously, he had suited up for Alabama for two seasons before transferring within the SEC. He had his most productive season to date at Kentucky.

Mouhamed Dioubate logged 10 starts in 31 appearances. He averaged a career-high 8.8 points, while also chipping in 5.5 rebounds per game. He also perfectly averaged an assist, a block and a steal per game.

While Dioubate had shown some ability to drift out to 3-point range during his final season at Alabama, he was far less effective in that capacity at Kentucky. He shot 46.2% from 3-point range on 26 attempts at Alabama in 2024-25, but his percentage dipped to 21.4% on 28 attempts at Kentucky in 2025-26.

Regardless, he’s a high-motor player who checks in at 6 foot 7, 220 pounds. He should be a strong fit for new LSU coach Will Wade‘s system.

Mouhamed Dioubate turned in arguably his best game of the season in an NCAA Tournament opener against Santa Clara. He recorded 17 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal.

That was the 11th performance on the season in which Dioubate logged a double-digit scoring outing. He twice reached the 20-point mark, including with a 20-and-11 double-double against Eastern Illinois early in the year.

The talented Mouhamed Dioubate recorded two double-doubles during the 2025-26 season. Both came early in the year. Interestingly enough, those two games were the only games in which Dioubate reached double figures rebounding, though he was close a few other times.

Prior to enrolling at Alabama, Mouhamed Dioubate was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 99 overall recruit in his class. He checked in as the No. 23 small forward and the No. 4 overall player from his state.