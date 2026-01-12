Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Darrin Strey has committed to transfer to the LSU Tigers, On3 has learned. He spent one season at Kentucky.

Darrin Strey played his high school football at Paw Paw in Paw Paw, Michigan. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025. A top-ranked recruit, Strey was the 351st-ranked player nationally and the 26th-ranked offensive tackle in that recruiting cycle. He chose Kentucky over Notre Dame, Miami (OH), and Wisconsin, among numerous other programs.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

This story will be updated.