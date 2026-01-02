Mere minutes before his former Ole Miss squad was set to kickoff against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, Lane Kiffin was 80 miles north walking hand-in-hand with LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey. A full month after he was formally introduced as the Tigers’ new head football coach, Kiffin made his debut inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center ahead of Thursday night’s Top 15 showdown between No. 5 LSU and No. 11 Kentucky in Baton Rouge.

Sporting a plain white v-neck t-shirt and jeans, the 50-year-old Kiffin stood in front of the scorer’s table and waved to the thousands of LSU fans in attendance before getting a hug from Mulkey and making his way off the court just prior to first tip.

Kiffin had reportedly been weighing whether to attend Thursday night’s Sugar Bowl national quarterfinal between No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1) and No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in New Orleans as a guest of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger, but opted to stay in Baton Rouge to support the women’s basketball team instead.

“Reached on Tuesday, officials at LSU and those with Landry did not dispute that the duo is at least considering attending the game, and security plans are being made for their arrival, those with knowledge told Yahoo Sports,” Dellenger reported Tuesday afternoon.

Landy infamously helped lead the effort to fire former Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, Kiffin’s predecessor, on Oct. 26, the day following LSU’s 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M. A few days later, on Oct. 30, Landry boldly declared then-LSU athletic director Scott Woodward would have no part in selecting LSU’s next head coach in a viral press conference from the state capitol. Woodward was subsequently fired later that day after seven years in Baton Rouge.

As part of his contract with LSU, Kiffin will receive a $250,000 bonus for each Rebels win in this year’s College Football Playoffs — the same amount he would’ve been paid if he’d remained in Oxford. Following Ole Miss’ first-round win over Tulane, Kiffin’s bonus could climb to $500,000 if the Rebels knock off Georgia on Thursday night..

