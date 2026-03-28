Rumors that Kim Mulkey may hang up her snazzy outfits and clipboard to retire after LSU‘s season ran across social media on Friday. Those rumors were quickly dispelled by Mulkey during her postgame press conference.

The Tigers head coach called the report a “flat-out lie.” Though, this didn’t stop her own phone from blowing up about people asking whether she was calling it quits.

“I’m not retiring, do I look that bad? I don’t know where that came from. I am only 63 and I’m healthy with a few stents in my heart. My doctor says I’m good to go,” Mulkey said. “I have no clue where that stuff comes from, guys. I’ve never, ever told anybody that.”

Mulkey went on to rip the person who started the rumor and the fake media landscape in the age of social media. She noted that the older generation often has trouble differentiating legitimate news from parody.

Still, the question had to be asked as the rumor spread online. It appears Mulkey already has her early offseason planned out, too.

“I’m not retiring. I plan to hire two coaches quickly. I plan to get in the portal and get two or three more players and take a little time off go see my grandchildren — who actually flew in and got in late and didn’t even see the game — but I’ll get to visit with them tonight in the hotel. But there is no retiring.

“I think that’s used a lot in recruiting. I think as we get older as coaches, they want to say, well, how much longer is she going to be in the game? I’m going to be in this game unless LSU fires me until I can’t put a product on that floor that’s competitive or my health fails me.”

While Mulkey doesn’t plan to hang it up this year, Mulkey has been in the coaching industry since 1985. She’s been the head coach at Baylor (2000-2021) and LSU (2021-present) and has compiled a 775–130 (.856) record over that span. She’s won national titles at both stops, most recently with LSU in 2023.

Now, she’ll look to revamp the Tigers as longtime LSU star Flau’jae Johnson is off the the WNBA. That starts with the NCAA transfer portal, which opens on April 6 spanning 15 days starting the day after national title game.