Newly hired LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is seemingly atop the college football world after signing a seven-year, $91 million contract, around the mark of $13 million a year in salary, with the Tigers.

It appears that Kiffin has been too locked into football, however, as he forgot that you shouldn’t just take the basket from the grocery store. Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, filmed her father forgetting to take his groceries out of the shopping basket before returning home. Once home, he appeared dumbfounded when he was told he should have placed his groceries in bags.

Lane Kiffin is taking a stand against paying for bags at grocery stores pic.twitter.com/D7dOlQS4xP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 26, 2025

“I don’t get it,” Kiffin hilariously said as his daughter laughed. “How was I supposed to carry it? You have to pay for bags. They said you have to pay for a bag at self check-out.”

Kiffin is continuing to get used to his new life in Baton Rouge after agreeing to become LSU‘s new head coach. He had spent the previous six seasons at Ole Miss and even guided the Rebels to their first ever College Football Playoff appearance this year, but departed the program following their regular season finale.

Lane Kiffin has spent past month building new staff at LSU

Ole Miss went on to garner the No. 6 seed in the Playoff and dominated No. 11 seed Tulane (led by newly hired Florida head coach Jon Sumrall) 41-10 in Oxford. The Rebels will face off against Georgia on Jan. 1 in the Peach Bowl for a spot in the CFP Semifinals.

While newly promoted head coach Pete Golding and Ole Miss embark on their CFP run, Kiffin was busy at home putting together a completely new staff. Eight of the program’s 11 new hires to the staff followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge from Ole Miss. A few of these high-profile names include offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. (who will continue to call plays for the Rebels throughout the CFP) and co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox.

Kiffin was brought in to succeed former head coach Brian Kelly, who led the program to a respectable 34-14 across four seasons. Under Kelly, however, LSU did not make the College Football Playoff. The Tigers have not made the CFP since 2019, when it won a National Championship under head coach Ed Orgeron.

While it appears that Lane has things humming in Baton Rouge already, it might not kill him to make a few more grocery runs to truly see what life is like for a normal, non-football coach.