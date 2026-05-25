Lane Kiffin defends controversial comments about Ole Miss as SEC considers punishment

Lane Kiffin is defending comments he made in a recent Vanity Fair interview about Ole Miss. The LSU head coach spoke to USA Today Sports about the interview and said that there’s been a misunderstanding.

“People don’t read the actual words I used in the article,” Kiffin said, Matt Hayes of USA Today Sports. “I said, ‘A parent said.’ That’s not me saying it as my opinion.”

Lane Kiffin is accused of making racially insensitive comments about the differences in recruiting at Ole Miss, a place where he coached from 2020 to 2025. USA Today reports that officials at Ole Miss and the SEC have discussed potentially punishing Kiffin for the comments.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Kiffin detailed the differences between recruiting at Ole Miss and LSU. Recruits told Kiffin, “’We really like you, but my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.'”

Lane Kiffin was looking to be ‘respectful to Ole Miss’

Kiffin added, “That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’ diversity feels so great. ‘It feels like there’s no segregation, and we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.’”

After Kiffin said that, he spoke to the outlet again to clarify that he did not mean it in a disrespectful way. “I just hope [his comment] comes across respectful to Ole Miss,” he said. …There are some things that I’m saying that are factual, they’re not shots.”

This is not how Kiffin wanted to start his run at LSU. He joined the Tigers towards the end of the 2025 season after leading Ole Miss to an 11-1 record in the regular season. Ole Miss clinched a spot in the playoffs, but Kiffin could not coach the team since he took the job at LSU. In his six seasons in Mississippi, Kiffin compiled a 55-19 record with a 32-17 record in SEC play.

LSU is hoping that Kiffin can bring the same magic to the Tigers as he did with Ole Miss last year. Since winning the national title in 2019, LSU has missed the playoffs for the last five seasons. Kiffin takes over for Brian Kelly, who was fired after eight games into the 2025 season.