Expectations are bound to be sky high at LSU after the Tigers poached Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin is coming off a season in which he guided the Rebels to the College Football Playoffs, a place the Tigers are looking to get back to.

But Kiffin is cautioning against getting too far out over the skis. He knows rebuilds take time.

“Things don’t happen overnight,” Kiffin told reporters. “It takes a lot of work to get a program up to an elite performing program level. And so we’re making some first steps, but there’s a ton of work to do.”

The good news is LSU is already hard at work under Lane Kiffin. The program did an excellent job in the offseason, bringing in one of the top recruiting and transfer portal classes.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt arrives from Arizona State looking to provide an immediate jolt at the game’s most important position. He’s got the tools to make the Tigers an instant contender.

But that doesn’t just happen, either. Kiffin broke down the sheer amount of work it will take this offseason to get the program into the kind of shape it needs to be in to survive the SEC and make a legitimate playoff push.

“Like I’ve said before, we’ve assembled a good roster,” Kiffin said. “But at the same time, too, there’s a ton of work that goes into that to get the program back up to where everybody around here wants it to be and the reason we came here. It was 7-6 last season. So within that comes change. Within that comes a lot of work, because that’s a long jump to go to the level that I came here to get at and all the people around the program want to be at.”

LSU has never been short of talent. Kiffin figures to have as much of it as he’s had since his days at USC or Tennessee. More, in all probability, given that USC was facing major NCAA sanctions during Kiffin’s tenure there.

The only real question is how it all gels. Kiffin found the perfect combination at Ole Miss, and it led to a run to the national semifinals.

Can he engineer the same at LSU? One thing that’s becoming clear: Lane Kiffin is urging patience. He’ll build as quickly as he can, but it doesn’t always happen, as he put it, overnight.