Lane Kiffin jokes with Dez Bryant about acquiring injunction to play college football again

On paper, LSU looks like one of the top programs in the SEC heading into the 2026 season. Adding a former First Team All-Pro at wide receiver would be the cherry on top for what has been an eventful offseason the Tigers.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin took to X/Twitter Thursday morning, where he jokingly asked longtime NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant if he’d ‘want to get an injunction’.

“Good morning. Want to get an injunction @DezBryant???” Kiffin wrote.

Good morning. Want to get an injunction @DezBryant ??? https://t.co/02dBj8qBqZ — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 26, 2026

Bryant played three seasons at Oklahoma State from 2007-09, hauling in 147 receptions for 2,425 yards and 29 touchdowns. This led to him being selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, where he’d spend the first eight seasons of his NFL career. In a time in college sports where multiple players are fighting the justice system for one more year of eligibility (Ole Miss‘ Trinidad Chambliss, Tennessee‘s Joey Aguilar, and Virginia‘s Chandler Morris to name a few), who says Bryant can’t do the same!

Across his stellar NFL career, Bryant caught 537 passes for 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns. He was named a First Team All-Pro in 2014. He was also named a three-time Pro Bowl selection and led the league in touchdown receptions in 2014 (16). Even at age 37, there’s no doubt Bryant would slide in perfectly with the LSU offense.

Lane Kiffin, LSU hauled in stellar Transfer Portal class

Although the dreams of Bryant returning to the gridiron in a Tigers jersey is a funny joke, there’s nothing funny about LSU’s Transfer Portal haul in its first offseason of the Lane Kiffin era. According to On3’s 2026 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings, LSU hauled in the No. 2 ranked class in the country, behind just reigning National Champion Indiana.

LSU‘s class is led by former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (No. 1 ranked player in Portal), former Ole Miss EDGE rusher Princewill Umanmielen (No. 3 ranked player in Portal), former Colorado OT Jordan Seaton (No. 4 ranked player in Portal), and former Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown (No. 44 ranked player in Portal).

Brown, who hauled in 33 receptions for 1,972 yards and 13 touchdowns across three seasons at Kansas State, is one of just 10 receivers LSU snagged in the Transfer Portal. Even if Bryant were to magically be cleared to play for LSU, he’d certainly face some strong competition in camp from some talented receivers in Baton Rouge.