Lane Kiffin jokingly admonishes Landry for posting viral grocery basket clip, gives new details

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin went viral earlier this week for mistakenly taking a shopping basket from the grocery store instead of placing his groceries in bag.

Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, filmed her father forgetting to take his groceries out of the shopping basket before returning home. Once home, he appeared dumbfounded when he was told he should have placed his groceries in bags.

“I don’t get it,” Kiffin hilariously said as his daughter laughed. “How was I supposed to carry it? You have to pay for bags. They said you have to pay for a bag at self check-out.”

Kiffin joined Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic in the broadcast booth of Saturday night’s Texas Bowl matchup between LSU and No. 21 Houston, where he explained himself and the ‘basket incident’.

“Well, there’s a better story to it,” Kiffin said after Cubelic humorously handed him a grocery bag. “First, Landry wasn’t supposed to post that. So I was playing a little bit with Landry, kind of joking with her. But I was proud of myself that I went to self checkout you know. Well, they asked me to go get things.”

“It was funny, because I was in the aisles and I was watching all the guys on FaceTime with their wives because they don’t know how to shop. So they’re having to learn from their wives because it’s their one day to go shopping. And so I get to the end and you’ve got to push the buttons on it, and there were no bags. So I just put it in that and walked out. But, we did bring the basket back.”

Lane Kiffin has spent past month building new staff at LSU

Kiffin is continuing to get used to his new life in Baton Rouge after agreeing to become LSU‘s new head coach. He had spent the previous six seasons at Ole Miss and even guided the Rebels to their first ever College Football Playoff appearance this year, but departed the program following their regular season finale.

Ole Miss went on to garner the No. 6 seed in the Playoff and dominated No. 11 seed Tulane (led by newly hired Florida head coach Jon Sumrall) 41-10 in Oxford. The Rebels will face off against Georgia on Jan. 1 in the Peach Bowl for a spot in the CFP Semifinals.

While newly promoted head coach Pete Golding and Ole Miss embark on their CFP run, Kiffin was busy at home putting together a completely new staff. Eight of the program’s 11 new hires to the staff followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge from Ole Miss. A few of these high-profile names include offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. (who will continue to call plays for the Rebels throughout the CFP) and co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox.

Kiffin was brought in to succeed former head coach Brian Kelly, who led the program to a respectable 34-14 across four seasons. Under Kelly, however, LSU did not make the College Football Playoff. The Tigers have not made the CFP since 2019, when it won a National Championship under head coach Ed Orgeron.

While it appears that Lane has things humming in Baton Rouge already, it might not kill him to make a few more grocery runs to truly see what life is like for a normal, non-football coach.