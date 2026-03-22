Lane Kiffin is in the house for No. 2 seed LSU women’s basketball taking on No. 7 Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. He was sporting Flau’jae Johnson’s jersey, and even posed for a photo with the LSU star guard ahead of tip-off.

The two are holding up Johnson’s ‘Feaux’ sign. Johnson wears the No. 4 jersey for LSU, and the -eaux suffix honors local Cajun traditions. You can see the photo of the pair below:

Kiffin posted earlier in the day a photo of the jersey, along with a pair of Jordan 4’s with a custom LSU-themed colorway. It turns out this would be his game day fit as the new Tigers football coach supports LSU in its final game in Baton Rouge this season, regardless of outcome.

Johnson also posed with Kiffin’s son behind the scenes. It appears the head of the football program is in full support of Kim Mulkey’s squad ahead of tip-off, which is set for 3 p.m. ET live on ABC.

Kiffin’s appearance at the LSU women’s basketball game isn’t the first time since he come out to support the team since taking the job earlier this offseason. He’s also been out in full force around the community, participating in Mardi Gras events, attending Pelicans games in the NBA and even joining rapper and Baton Rouge-native Boosie on stage during one of his concerts.