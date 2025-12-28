Lane Kiffin raves about Blake Baker, explains decision to retain him as LSU defensive coordinator

There might be a new head coach at LSU, but the defensive coordinator isn’t changing. Lane Kiffin made the decision to retain current Tigers DC Blake Baker on his first staff heading into the 2026 season.

Baker had been the defensive coordinator for LSU since 2024 after coming over from Missouri. Kiffin explained in a recent appearance on ESPN for the Texas Bowl between LSU and Houston exactly why he kept Baker, saying he believes it will be beneficial for the defense to have the same system.

“Blake’s done a great job,” Kiffin said. “We’re excited to keep him as well as a lot of the defensive players, I think, and keep the system the same so there’s not so much transition. We’re excited about our offensive system that we bring in that we’ve been running for a long time now and we get to bring it to LSU with these great players, whether they’re still here or getting ready to come. It’s gonna be an exciting time.”

Kiffin is set to bring the majority of his offensive staff from Ole Miss with him to LSU. However, keeping Baker says a lot about the trust that he already had for what was in place with LSU’s defense.

The Tigers actually ranked No. 4 in the SEC this past season in points allowed per game, so they already had a solid foundation defensively. The hope is that Kiffin can get the offense up to par and play complementary football.

Baker will reportedly earn a $3 million salary for the upcoming season that will increase to $3.2 million by 2028. He could also earn a $300,000 raise and a fourth-year option with a salary of $3.5 million if LSU finishes in the top 20 in scoring defense in any of his first three years.

In LSU’s two seasons with Blake Baker as defensive coordinator, the Tigers finished No. 59 in total defense (24.3 points per game) in 2024. This season, Baker and the defensive staff – which is expected to largely stay in place following his decision to remain in Baton Rouge – finished No. 15 in scoring defense after allowing just 18.3 points per game.

That explains the excitement that Kiffin feels to have him back in Baton Rouge for the upcoming season. We’ll see what the two can work up together as they hope to get LSU back on the winning track.