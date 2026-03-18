Rivals have turned friends thanks to the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are representing Team USA at a FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifying event. As we have seen in the early portions of 2026, athletes are enjoying representing their country. Clark and Reese are no different, even if there have been past battles.

At one point, there was a moment where Reese helped Clark up off the court after taking a hard foul. Clark then returned the favor by assisting Reese on an inbounds pass, hitting a shot right as the buzzer sounded.

Plenty of reactions to the two moments have come in. Including from new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, sending out a simple message on X. Kiffin used a purple heart emoji in a quote tweet. You can check out the full thing, including the plays from Clark and Reese, here.

Kiffin is still getting ingrained in the LSU culture. The women’s basketball team has been a major plus for the Tigers in recent years. Head coach Kim Mulkey is among the best out there, helping the program win a national championship. LSU is hoping for another one this March after being named a two-seed.

Reese left Baton Rouge following the 2024-2024 season. But she is still among the fans’ favorites when it comes to LSU players during this recent stretch.

More on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese playing for Team USA in World Cup qualifiers

A place in the Women’s World Cup has officially been secured by Team USA. All five games were won by the Americans, having a point differential of 210. The event will take place in Germany later this year. Action begins on Sept. 4 and runs through the 13th.

Team USA will rely on the performances of players such as Clark and Reese once there. Clark was named the qualifying tournament’s MVP and for good reason. She averaged 11.6 points and 6.4 assists per game, with the latter being good enough to lead the tournament. A great showing for arguably the top women’s player out there.

Reese, as usual, was huge on the glass for the United States. She hauled in 40 total rebounds over five games, 12 of which were offensive. That averages out to 8.0 rebounds every time out there in total. Exactly the kind of advantage Team USA expects to have when Reese is out there.