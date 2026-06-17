Lane Kiffin reveals why rapper Toosii left LSU football, role of gambling company

LSU made headlines earlier this year when it added 26-year-old rapper Nau’Jour “Toosii” Grainger to its football roster as a freshman receiver. But after going through Spring practice with the Tigers, Toosii’s college football career has come to a close due to his relationship with a gambling company, according to head coach Lane Kiffin.

“No, he just recently (left), after seeing it all and going through it — he was doing well — I think he just had to balance everything, and then there were some limitations too on what he can make and do,” Kiffin revealed on this week’s episode of the In The Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu podcast. “I think he signed with one of those gambling company things where you do commercials for them and stuff, and that shouldn’t work in the NCAA, you know? So he went back to his professional career. But I really enjoyed being around him.

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“It wasn’t a stunt at all, he really wanted to see if he could do it, and I liked how he impacted our guys. Because our guys are like, ‘Look at Toosii, he has all this, he must think like this,’ and the guy would be down at 10 o’clock at night in the hot tub training. It was cool.”

Lane Kiffin explains why Toosii is no longer with the LSU Football program 👀



“He signed with one of those gambling companies where you do the commercials and stuff… so he went back to his professional career, but I really enjoyed being around him. It wasn’t a stunt at all.” pic.twitter.com/OpgL693mPy — In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu (@InTheBayouPod) June 17, 2026

Grainger enrolled at LSU and joined the Tigers football program in March after previously committing to join Syracuse in December despite not having previous college football experience. Grainger announced last Summer he was taking a break from his multi-platinum rap career and was training at NC State in Raleigh, where he played high school football at Rolesville High.

“That was all Toosii, he came to us with it, and I didn’t know. I’m like, what are we really doing here? Is this a stunt? And then I met with him and he’s awesome, he’s an awesome person,” Kiffin explained. “Figured out life, going through a lot of stuff like a lot of us, (was) in a really good spot, and just wanted to try. He was like, ‘I’ve already got all that, got these things, I really want to take a shot and see what I can do.”

Grainger originally hails from Syracuse, N.Y., but moved to North Carolina as a young teenager where he began his rap career. He currently has 3.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify and even released a new single ‘Even Then’ last month. He’s most known for songs like Favorite Song, Love Hurts and Pull Up.