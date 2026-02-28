Even in her post-LSU gymnastics days, Livvy Dunne is still a huge figure in Baton Rouge. Her online presence has taken her stardom to new heights, but she does not forget her roots, frequently visiting LSU and her old stomping grounds.

This weekend, Dunne did so and ended up collaborating with another LSU star figure: head football coach Lane Kiffin. The two were at the Tigers’ gymnastics meet, where they teamed up and made a TikTok together.

You can see the video below, tweeted out by Bussin’ with the Boys. The original video was posted to Dunne’s personal account and had just shy of 70,000 views within an hour of being posted.

Lane Kiffin & Livvy Dunne making TikToks together in the offseason…



At a gymnastics meet (📸 @livvydunne) pic.twitter.com/BMWQkHMd98 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 28, 2026

Dunne has already cemented her legacy at LSU, being part of a national championship-winning gymnastics team. Now, Kiffin looks to do the same on the gridiron. But his work is just beginning.

Kiffin came over to LSU from Ole Miss, a move he was forced to make before the Rebels’ run in the College Football Playoff. But Kiffin knew he needed to get things going with the Tigers in order to position them best to compete for a title.

As part of his move, Kiffin landed 40 transfers out of the transfer portal. His portal class ranks No. 2 in college football according to On3 rankings. That class is just one of many factors that led to Paul Finebaum declaring Kiffin the winner of the offseason earlier this month.

“Lane Kiffin, how many times do I need to say that,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “He dominated the end of the season with his move, and then the CFP chaos, and then he brought in the portal. And you mentioned Leavitt, that was a major acquisition. He desperately had to have a quarterback, but he did so well in the portal. That could be a problem, though, he’s got so many new players on that team, but I think even with a difficult schedule, LSU is a CFP team.”