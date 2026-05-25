LSU becomes latest team to miss NCAA Tournament as defending College World Series champions

LSU made some unfortunate history for the 2026 college baseball season. The Tigers were the 7th team to miss the NCAA Tournament since it expanded to 64 teams after winning the College World Series.

The NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1999 and it’s been a stark difference for LSU this year. They came into 2026 winning two of the last three national titles, but Jay Johnson and crew missed it outright this spring.

LSU joined a not-so-great list this spring, not even getting a chance to get back to Omaha this year. They went 30-28 this year, including a 9-21 mark in SEC play.

“Against the best teams, we just couldn’t do it,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot to that. It’s my job to go to work on that, which I will. We lost a lot of close games this season – like a game like tonight. And winning those has been a hallmark of why we have two national championships in the last four years. I think we were a little short in a lot of areas overall. I mean a lot of areas.”

LSU joins rough NCAA Baseball list

Teams to miss NCAA Tournament following a College World Series title:

LSU: Won in 2025, missed in ’26

Ole Miss: Won in 2022, missed in ’23

Mississippi State: Won in 2021, missed in ’22

Coastal Carolina: Won in 2016, missed in ’17

UCLA: Won in 2013, missed in ’14

Arizona: Won in 2012, missed in ’13

Oregon State: Won in 2007, missed in ’08

“Painful, really painful, a lot of days painful this season,” Johnson said after falling in the SEC Tournament. “So it’s hard. It’s raw right now. Like, you can hear a pin drop in the dugout after the game. I feel bad because we didn’t get them to where this team could’ve been. And I don’t know if I’ve ever said that in my entire career.”

With the transfer portal opening up on June 1st, expect Johnson to attack it. LSU will look for a quick turnaround in 2027 following a very disappointing season.

“I won’t be watching much of the NCAA Tournament, I can tell you that,” Johnson said. “I live for the College World Series and being in Omaha, so we have too much to do. But honestly, to be honest, it would be too hard to watch that.”