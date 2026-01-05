LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He has a do not contact tag.

Williams played high school football at Lufkin (Lufkin, TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 492 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

He’s the 25th LSU player to make his intentions known regarding the portal. Some fascinating prospects have made plans to enter or have already do so as well, like Ahmad Breaux and Ory Williams.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on LSU, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux has committed to Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He spent the last two seasons with the Tigers.

In 2024, Breaux was LSU’s Defensive Freshman of the Year. He played in 13 games for the Tigers, starting two of them. During that time, he recorded 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss.

This year, Ahmad Breaux recorded 19 stops, 2.5 tackles for a loss and a half sack. He played in 12 games.

That level of production should make him a good fit for a Kentucky defense doing a bit of retooling this offseason. The Wildcats have typically produced stout defensive groups under head coach Mark Stoops over the years, but Stoops is out and defensive coordinator Brad White left this offseason for Florida.

When Ahmad Breaux initially arrived at LSU, he was a much leaner player, eyeing an impact as an outside rusher. But he put on 40 pounds and decided to play inside, where the coaching staff felt he could make more of an impact.

Prior to enrolling at LSU, Ahmad Breaux was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 667 overall recruit in the nation in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 59 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 21 overall player from the state of Louisiana, hailing from Ruston (LA) Ruston.