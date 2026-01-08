LSU defensive lineman Walter Mathis Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He made 12 appearances as a freshman this past season.

Mathis finished his debut campaign with nine tackles. He also recorded a pass deflection.

Mathis Jr. played high school football at Calvary Baptist Day (GA), where he was a three-star prospect. Mathis was the No. 496 overall player and No. 50 defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Mathis isn’t the only freshman defensive lineman who is transferring out of LSU. Fellow former three-star prospect Zion Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5.

LSU is entering a new era after hiring Lane Kiffin to be its head coach in November. Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million deal with LSU. The 50-year-old HC has high hopes for his tenure at LSU.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. “… I know that we have—with the passion of the LSU family and our LSU players—that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU is the fifth program where Kiffin has been the head coach. He guided Ole Miss to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance this season, but the Rebels’ administration didn’t allow Kiffin to coach the team in the postseason after he accepted LSU’s offer.

Now, Kiffin will look to lead the Tigers to similar success. LSU hasn’t been to the CFP since 2019, when Ed Oregon led the program to a national title.

