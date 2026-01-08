LSU EDGE CJ Jackson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He only spent two seasons with the Tigers and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Jackson made five appearances for LSU in the 2025 campaign. He recorded three tackles and was credited for half a sack. Jackson recorded just one appearance as a true freshman in 2024 and didn’t record any tackles.

Jackson played high school football at Tucker (GA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 235 overall player and No. 27 EDGE in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Jackson is the 30th LSU player who has entered the transfer portal this offseason. Nonetheless, as of this report, the Tigers are No. 22 in On3’s 2026 Team Transfer Portal Rankings. Of course, roster turnover for LSU this offseason is no surprise.

The program is entering a new era after hiring Lane Kiffin to be its head coach in November. Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million deal with LSU. The 50-year-old HC has high hopes for his tenure at LSU.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. “… I know that we have—with the passion of the LSU family and our LSU players—that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU is the fifth program where Kiffin has been the head coach. He guided Ole Miss to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance this season, but the Rebels’ administration didn’t allow Kiffin to coach the team in the postseason after he accepted LSU’s offer.

Now, Kiffin will look to lead the Tigers to similar success. LSU hasn’t been to the CFP since 2019, when Ed Oregon led the program to a national title.

