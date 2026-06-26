LSU freshman pitcher Marcos Paz enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU freshman right-handed pitcher Marcos Paz has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Paz has four seasons of eligibility remaining following the NCAA’s recent move to a “five-for-five” age-based eligibility format.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound Paz finished the 2026 season with a 1-4 record and 9.20 ERA in 17 appearances, including six starts. Paz issued 40 strikeouts and 27 walks in 29.1 innings pitched in 2026, surrendering 30 earned runs, 25 hits, and five home runs this past season.

This report will be updated.