LSU guard Dedan Thomas Jr. plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reported. He averaged 15.3 points and 6.5 assists this past season.

Thomas appeared in 16 games, including 15 starts, for LSU before suffering an injury. He spent the previous two years at UNLV, where he put together two strong year before entering the portal and committing to the Tigers.

As a sophomore at UNLV in 2024-25, Thomas set a career-high with 15.6 points per game to go with 4.7 4.7 assists per game. He will have one year of eligibility remaining once he enters the portal. The window is set to open April 7, according to new NCAA rules.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Dedan Thomas Jr., a Las Vegas native, played high school basketball at Henderson (NV) Liberty, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 35 overall player and top-ranked player in the state of Nevada from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

LSU is coming off a rough season under head coach Matt McMahon. The Tigers finished with a 15-17 overall record and a 3-15 mark in SEC play to miss the postseason for the second straight year. LSU has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament under McMahon and made it to the first round of the NIT in 2024.

Questions are swirling about whether LSU could make a change, though. On3’s Pete Nakos and Joe Tipton reported McMahon’s future is in question and he has yet to be formally informed if he will return for the 2026-27 season. All the while, there are rumors swirling about who could replace him.

Thomas is a notable expected departure for LSU with just a few weeks to go until the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Under new guidance, players will be able to officially hit the open market April 7, one day after the national championship game in Indianapolis. That’s a shift from last year when the portal opened in the middle of the NCAA Tournament, which generated pushback from coaches still in the Big Dance.