LSU infielder Trent Caraway enters NCAA transfer portal

LSU infielder Trent Caraway entered the transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent one year with the program after transferring in from Oregon State.

This past season, Caraway hit for a .243 average, had 18 hits, two home runs, 16 RBI and a .321 on-base percentage. He has 16 career home runs, 73 RBI and a .274 lifetime batting average (three collegiate seasons).

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The college baseball transfer portal has reshaped roster construction at every level of the sport. Programs that once relied exclusively on high school recruiting pipelines now dedicate significant resources to identifying, pursuing and landing portal talent.

On3 is tracking every notable college baseball transfer portal move, from power conference pitchers moving to mid-major hitters jumping to the Power 4. This tracker is updated regularly throughout the calendar year.

Trent Caraway hits transfer portal after down year for LSU

LSU made some unfortunate history for the 2026 college baseball season. The Tigers were the 7th team to miss the NCAA Tournament since it expanded to 64 teams after winning the College World Series.

The NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1999 and it’s been a stark difference for LSU this year. They came into 2026 winning two of the last three national titles, but Jay Johnson and crew missed it outright this spring.

LSU joined a not-so-great list this spring, not even getting a chance to get back to Omaha this year. They went 30-28 this year, including a 9-21 mark in SEC play.

“Against the best teams, we just couldn’t do it,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot to that. It’s my job to go to work on that, which I will. We lost a lot of close games this season – like a game like tonight. And winning those has been a hallmark of why we have two national championships in the last four years. I think we were a little short in a lot of areas overall. I mean a lot of areas.”